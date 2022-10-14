To the editor: Tristan Roberts has earned my support in the upcoming election to represent the Windham-6 District in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Tristan has proven his commitment to effective public service. In recent years he has served as energy coordinator for the town of Halifax. He is currently the chair of Halifax’s Broadband Committee, which is making remarkable progress toward bringing reliable internet service to our town.
Tristan also serves on the Halifax Select Board. Tristan has grown into this position with grace, civility, and equanimity. In his campaign to represent the Windham-6 District, Tristan has earned the support of neighbors with whom I do not always agree, but I always respect. This indicates that Tristan will competently represent all the people in his district. He is calm, articulate, and a good listener. Tristan’s background in business, technology, and budget will bring essential skills to the Vermont House of Representatives. For these many reasons, I will vote for Tristan Roberts to fill the Windham-6 District seat.
Linda A Lyon
Halifax, Oct. 9