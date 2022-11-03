To the editor: In this era of extreme politics, in which we live in fear of reactionary and unexamined political actions, it is my pleasure to endorse Tristan Roberts in his candidacy for state representative. I do so mostly because he is a bright and articulate man whose positions are examined, moderate and non-extremist. I believe Tristan Roberts has the best interests of his fellow citizens in mind, while recognizing that we live in a larger society that is deserving of our support. I believe that Mister Roberts is about good judgement and balance; judgements that will serve our local citizens well. At the same time, I see Roberts as intelligent and compassionate, recognizing that our communities have an obligation to care for our own in a local and broader sense.
I like the idea of an examined, non-reactionary, and fair-minded person representing me at the Statehouse. I hope you will, too, as I encourage your vote for Tristan Roberts.
Robert A. Pelosi
Wilmington, Nov. 1