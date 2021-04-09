To the editor: I want to thank the Reformer for running a picture on April 2 of students from NewBrook Elementary School releasing brook trout into a stream in Newfane ("Letter: Reduce harvest of brook trout"). Great picture and great that you are showing teachers doing a good job teaching science by involving kids in nature. I just wanted to flesh out the story.

The kids are participating in the Trout Unlimited Trout in the Classroom program run throughout Vermont Trout Unlimited local chapters. TU as it is known raises the money to provide equipment, training, and the eggs free to the schools so interested teachers so can participate each year. If you want to see more about the program in action go to http://tuconnriver.weebly.com/trout-in-the-classroom.html.

Unfortunately, due to COVID only 54 schools are participating in the program throughout Vermont this year. We at the Connecticut River Valley Chapter hope when we beat the COVID virus and interested teachers are back in their classrooms, we will see an expansion of Trout in the Classroom.

If you are a classroom teacher and are interested in growing some brook trout from eggs in your classroom as part of the science curriculum you can sign up for next year by heading to our web page http://tuconnriver.weebly.com and hitting the contact us link. If you are not a teacher but think Trout in the Classroom is a good idea, you can help by donating funds specifically for the program at the same web site.

David L. Deen

Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited

April 4