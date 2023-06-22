To the editor: Trout in the Classroom is a firsthand learning experience for today’s students and tomorrow’s conservationists. The Connecticut River Valley chapter of Vermont Trout Unlimited would like to invite your school to participate in the Trout in the Classroom program.
The Vermont TIC program is part of a national volunteer network of over 4,000 elementary and high schools supported by Trout Unlimited in over 30 states. Vermont currently has over 70 schools successfully participating in the TIC program.
The vision and purpose of TIC is to promote environmental literacy in our youth through firsthand learning. Students will learn about cold water conservation and ecosystems by raising trout in the classroom from eggs to fingerlings, studying stream micro invertebrate habitat and releasing their fish into local streams.
Teachers who participate in this program will be able to develop in their students a lifelong appreciation of the importance of protecting cold water fisheries and watersheds in Vermont. Our local chapter of Vermont Trout Unlimited will sponsor your school financially to set up a cold water tank with supplies.
Vermont State Council of Trout Unlimited developed a curriculum to guide teachers and students in their learning experiences. A local TIC coordinator will be on hand to assist teachers with tank setup and maintenance, the delivery of trout eggs, and studying the development of trout fingerlings throughout January to April, with the release of young trout occurring in May.
Students will experience firsthand the connection between raising trout in their classroom and the importance of water quality in their local streams and in ecosystems. Please consider starting this exciting learning program at your school in the winter of 2024.
If you have questions or want further information about starting a TIC program at your school, please contact Paul Gudewicz, our local TIC coordinator, by email.
Thanks for your kind attention and if you are reading this in your local paper, you are most likely in our catchment area so we hope to hear from you.
Paul Gudewicz
TIC coordinator, Connecticut River Chapter Trout Unlimited
Westminster, June 16