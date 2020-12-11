Editor of the Reformer,
In 2016 and 2020, the largely social-media driven attacks on his opponents by fans of Bernie Sanders were loudly and universally criticized in the mainstream media. Bernie was said to be personally responsible for the sometimes vulgar language of the "Bernie Bros." He called their behavior "disgusting" and apologized to rivals.
Now in December 2020, Trump's supporters are issuing widespread death threats to state legislators and election workers in battleground states. Rather than criticizing this behavior, Trump is implicitly encouraging it. Where is the outrage directed at Trump? Trump is directly responsible for this criminal behavior, and he should be called out on it every day. This strategy for overturning the election will not work, but it is degrading many people's lives every day.
Rich Geidel
Putney, Dec. 10