To the editor:
If we as white Americans, presumed, I suppose, to be "well intentioned" towards our sisters and brothers of color, want to understand Trumpism, may I suggest we have but to read James Baldwin, who already in the 1960s and '70s "had Trump's number"; in truth, foretold his coming.
Because Trump is America, writ large. No, we are not "better than that."
I dare to say, as a white man, one who has read Baldwin, that Trumpism is not new: Trumpism, which may shock white liberals, is the face America has always turned to Black America: the cruelty for cruelty's sake; the incessant lies and yes, self-deception; the denial of any pretense of democracy and fair play; the reliance on brute force and calls to violence. Read James Baldwin, and you recognize this as the Black experience of America.
I humbly say this as a white man, and am open to being corrected by sisters and brothers of color. But I think I am not saying anything more controversial than this: white people, open your eyes. And you could do worse than look at America through Baldwin's eyes.
May I suggest "The Fire Next Time," or "No Name in the Street," or maybe Raoul Peck's film, "I Am Not Your Negro"; any works by Baldwin are a good start. And let James Baldwin, like Virgil in "Dante's Inferno," be your guide to the lower circles of this our America.
And then let us recognize that, as goes Black America, so go all of us. The fight for Black freedom is for the sake of all of us, of this whole country. That is where the fight begins.
Bert Picard
South Newfane, Dec. 31