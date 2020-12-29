To the editor:
With the White House occupied by a clearly unstable and irrational person who is unable to form a complete sentence, who has uttered over 20,000 verified lies in office, and who governs by threats, fires anyone who disagrees with him, encourages armed intervention in public protests, mocks science, states that his political opponents should be imprisoned, and utters nuclear threats, perhaps a different custodial arrangement of access to the nation’s nuclear codes should be considered.
Lynda Copeland,
Halifax, Dec. 23