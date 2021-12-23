To the editor: To quote one wiser than I:
"Liberty's institution is founded in Sovereignty and Parental Rights which are being usurped by the mandates."
Tyranny is more dangerous than COVID. Tyranny is presented to us in the cloak of lies, mandates, and manipulation. Tyranny falsely promises a cure for a disease for which mankind has as an inborn immune system to successfully handle.
Anything that costs your freedom and inner peace is not worth the cost. Truth is said to be the first casualty in war: it clearly is the first - and continuing - casualty in this current COVID war against humanity. Truth can be found with open discussion of all voices and evidence; truth cannot be known by censorship and closed ears, closed hearts, closed minds. I stand for truth-telling. Freedom is not for sale or for trading or for giving away: that is what "inalienable" means. Freedom is for all of us!
I stand with Patrick Henry who said, "Give me Liberty or give me death." And I will fight for your liberty as well.
For a future of our own design,
Lynn Russell
A woman and Brattleboro voter
Dec. 20