To the editor: June 1 is celebrated annually in many countries across the globe as an International Children's Day, which inspires us to advocate for rights of children and improve children's welfare. Children's rights are fundamental human rights.
Unfortunately, happiness for children in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region was interrupted 29 years ago when Armenia perpetrated ethnic cleansing campaigns.
The Armenian army purposefully kidnaped Azerbaijani children in occupied territories. As many as 71 Azerbaijani children are still considered missing and Armenia refuses to provide information about their whereabouts.
U.S. must exert pressure on Armenia to release Azerbaijani children who have now grown into adults from Armenian captivity and/or provide information about their whereabouts if they were killed by Armenian army.
Sincerely,
Nazim Mamedov
Amherst, Mass., May 31