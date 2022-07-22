To the editor: I am pleased that Vermont News & Media, parent company of the Reformer and Bennington Banner, will sponsor a debate for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat from Vermont today at 1:30 p.m. Their livestreamed coverage (at reformer.com) will give Vermont voters another opportunity to become familiar with the contenders for this major office.
Isaac Evans-Frantz is running for that U.S. Senate seat. He has a record of national and world-wide advocacy and coalition-building which is highlighted, in part, by last week’s news. Isaac’s role was key in the July 14 Senate introduction of the War Powers Resolution for Yemen, as well as the House version on June 1. His efforts were crucial in 2018-19 as well, in the first round of bipartisan legislation for Yemen, before being vetoed by Trump.
Endorsed by the Vermont Progressive Party, Burlington City Councilor Joe Magee, former Burlington City Councilor Jane Stromberg and Progressive Wave, Isaac steps out in front of an issue. At the start, he investigates, listens, learns, then takes a public stand. He led the national campaign for a just economic recovery from COVID, building bridges among groups with tens of millions of members, to win the highest release of international funds ever. This included, one year ago and at no cost to U.S. taxpayers, $2.7 billion in new funds for Ukraine.
With his more-than 20 year track record organizing Vermonters and people around the country for legislation that promotes democracy, human rights and social justice — and winning, Isaac is the right candidate for this moment. I look forward to seeing him in the upcoming debate and representing Vermont in Washington, D.C.
MaryDiane Baker
Brattleboro, July 20