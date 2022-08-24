To the editor: While the war in Ukraine has dropped from the headlines, the deaths, destruction and refugee crisis has not stopped. Putin’s strategy is that the West will forget, and they will take Ukraine. As President Zelensky said, "Today, the Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine; we are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future.” It can be hard to know how to help. My brother, Christian Stromberg, owner of Saxtons Distillery and I are hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine. There is an online auction event this Friday, August 25, and a donation link. See lithuaniavermont.com for details.
With prayers for peace in the world,
Kerry Secrest
Honorary Consul of Lithuania to Vermont
Brattleboro, Aug. 22