To the editor:
I am a Vermonter and an artist in Brattleboro. I am shocked and very disappointed to hear of the decision to remove the outstanding mural "The Underground Railroad, Vermont and the Fugitive Slave," on the campus wall of the Vermont Law School in Royalton, created by Sam Kerson and his team in the early 1990s. This team of painters included the African American painter Kenny Hughes.
Sam Kerson has spent his entire life in the struggle for social justice for all people. He uses art and performance to engage people in building vibrant multicultural communities around the world. He is a man of high integrity and conscience. When he created the mural in the early 1990s, it was to celebrate the victims of this horrible injustice of slavery. In Vermont, we have been leaders in opposition to slavery since our earliest days. This magnificent mural is the exact opposite of racist. It is a beautiful and tragic mural depicting the insanity of slavery. It is also an homage to the brave Vermonters of all races who fought against slavery and supported the Underground Railroad.
How perversely racist it is to say that this mural is racist because the principal artist was not African American. The team that helped to create this mural was a multiracial team, including the African-American artist Kenny Hughes. At the celebration to commemorate this, there were African-Americans who praised this work and part of the dedication was the prominent African American civil rights activist, Florynce Kennedy.
Please, Vermont Law School, reconsider your actions to destroy this beautiful mural, "The Underground Railroad, Vermont and the Fugitive Slave." It is part of our cultural legacy in Vermont, and it is a vibrant witness to the horrors of slavery. This work is a voice of rage against the atrocities of slavery and also honors the courageous Vermonters who fought for abolition.
Dr. T. Namaya
Brattleboro, Dec. 15