To the Editor: On Monday, July 10, I was parked in the parking lot of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. When I realized that I had a flat tire, I quickly parked again. It was pouring rain, as we all remember. My heart sank because I had not brought my cell phone. I got out and went around to look at the tire. As I did so, a very helpful young man, whose name I later learned was Colton, called to me from his parking space, asking if I needed help. I responded yes.
Over the next hour or so, Colton proceeded to patch my tire, pump it up, find that the tire was still losing air, take out my tire “glue,” inject it, pump the tire one more time, and tell me it was likely that I could drive a short distance on it safely. He did all this in the pouring rain!
This young man worked cheerfully through the whole time it took to do all this and would only take my thanks. He had to be an angel in disguise.
I drove my car to Sonny’s Service to get help from Dave Slyk, who has been our mechanic for the past 30-plus years. Dave was busy but found a few minutes to look at the tire and make a call to get me two replacement tires.
Following that, I called my husband from Dave’s phone to come and get me. Moments later, he called back to ask me if I had his keys, which I did. You can imagine my frustration as I was trying to figure out how to get the keys to him. Dave stepped in and lent me his pickup truck so I could take the keys to our home in West Brattleboro, and my husband could bring our other car to Dave’s to pick me up.
Having recently read Tristan Roberts' column in praise of Dave, followed by that of Susan Avery, I add my many kudos to Dave for the help he gave me, to say nothing about other such times.
Cherolyn Stimmel,
West Brattleboro, July 20