To the editor: I am crafting this letter to explain what I feel is a very unfortunate result of a recent visit I had to the town of Brattleboro.
I was on my way on a long road trip with a good friend of mine when I decided to stop for breakfast in your town. Having been a student of Keene State College years ago, I was very familiar with Brattleboro, having many fond memories of visiting often. My days of a sales representative later in life provided me the opportunity of calling on one of my favorite stores I had in my territory located there as well. I have spent quite a bit of time in Brattleboro …
When pulling into the downtown area, I was anxious to see the options I would have for breakfast that morning and spotted Amy’s Bakery Arts Café on Main Street. There was a parking spot directly in front of the location, and the friend that I was traveling with is disabled so I thought this was absolutely perfect! When I pulled into the parking spot, I noticed sacks over the parking meters. In other cities and towns that I have traveled to, this meant to me that the meters were not in use. We proceeded to enter Amy’s and had an amazing breakfast that I would recommend anyone experience. We made our way back to the car and I noticed an officer giving a ticket to the car directly behind mine. I wasn’t sure of what the violation might have been and because it didn’t concern me, I thought nothing of it. Until I noticed something on my windshield …
I got back out of my seat to retrieve the ticket issued to my car that had been placed under my windshield wiper. I was shocked, confused, and more than a little displeased. By now the officer had moved on and we were on a bit of a schedule, so I didn’t pursue it at that time and left for the days’ travel.
My road trip was for over a week and I’ve had time to think of how this all went down. These are my feelings …
If the meters were in operation, most other cities would have had times clearly printed on them to show times of operation (i.e. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). When a sack is installed over the meters, it isn’t a stretch to assume that they aren’t in operation. Your method of using the bags and then removing them is nothing short of entrapment. If you feel the need to continue this practice then I would highly recommend other visitors to the area find alternatives to visiting Brattleboro … there are too many to mention. To the folks at Amy’s … I absolutely enjoyed every aspect of your establishment! The staff, the location, the décor, the food … all wonderful!! But I will never be back … sorry. I will avoid visiting Brattleboro from this point forward. I don’t expect that this letter will have any impact whatsoever.
I sincerely hope the $10 ticket revenue was worth it …
Best Regards,
Tim Dion
Berlin, N.H., Sept. 20