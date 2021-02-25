To the editor: We write to make information about the proposed Marlboro School District budget available to Marlboro voters before they fill out their ballots and vote on school expenditures for next year. Since the Town Report was published, new factors from the state have further reduced our cost per pupil and our education tax rate in Marlboro.
Based on the newest information, Marlboro’s proposed school expenditures per pupil are down about 7 percent from last year, and the education tax rate for Marlboro will go down by about 14 percent if this budget is approved, from $1.99 to $1.70.
We asked, last year, that the voters approve the budget with the hope that the state would revise the methods used for distributing tax dollars. This has not happened, leaving us to make the difficult choice to reduce the budget in order to get to a tax rate that we feel voters will support.
We intend to keep working at the state level to get a more equitable formula in place for supporting schools throughout the state - there is progress but once again the COVID situation is making it hard to get legislation advanced on this issue.
Thank you for your attention.
Sincerely,
Douglas Korb
Daniel MacArthur
Selena Romo
David Holzapfel
Judith Robinson
Marlboro School Board
Feb. 23