To the editor: With Build Back Better (BBB) in limbo there’s a renewed focus by Democrats to divert attention and take control of state elections. With support from coalition activists and press, they are opposing any state election reforms calling them “voter suppression” and, with the support of President Biden, Democrats are advocating a federal take-over of elections.
COVID brought to light the importance of updating state voting laws. Enough questions were raised that confidence in the voting process had to be restored and votes counted properly. State legislatures responded to these concerns by addressing election security, accountability and access to the ballot box.
Here are the reforms most states are adopting. Require photo identification when a ballot is issued at the polling station or when a mail-in ballot is requested. Increase oversight, tighter chain of custody and unsolicited mail-in ballots would be illegal. Voting rolls will be periodically updated to reflect recent deaths and any change of the voter’s residence. And, private money used to finance a public election would be prohibited.
These reforms create a secure foundation for elections at the state level and assure voters their ballots would be secured and not tampered with. Voters want reassurance that all elections must be fair and that will go a long way to restoring trust in our Republic. Whether America lives or dies is contingent on how successful election integrity is restored.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington, Jan. 2