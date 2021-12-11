To the editor: The US Legacy in Guatemala Guatemala is currently known for its violence, lawlessness, brutality and extreme poverty. Sadly, the US is responsible for much of the problem.
In 1951, in a nation where the land and wealth were concentrated in foreign corporations, especially the United Fruit Company (UFCD), and people descended from Europeans, voters overwhelmingly chose Jacobo Arbenz to be president, attracted to his progressive views and agrarian reforms. But his agrarian reform gave idle UFCD lands to the peasants and UFCD had close ties to the Eisenhower Administration. By 1954, the CIA deposed Arbenz. Carlos Catillo Armas became the first of a series of murderous rulers who gained power by coups or juntas with US backing. America claimed its actions were necessary to keep communism out of the Western Hemisphere. Guatemalans had a very different perspective. The Armas regime executed hundreds of prisoners, crushed labor unions that had flourished since 1944, and restored peasant land to UFCD. After the 1957 assassination of Armas, Guatemalan politics degenerated into a series of coups and counter coups coupled with brutal repression of the country's indigenous and ladino (descendants of white and indigenous) guerrillas. This lasted until civil war broke out in 1960.
During this long (1950-1996), bloody war 200,000 people were killed and one million displaced. Atrocities were common. Women were raped, tortured and killed, often in front of their children. Many children were also killed in front of their mothers. The 1999 United Nation Truth Commission found that 83 percent of casualties were indigenous Mayan and 93 percent of human rights violations were perpetrated by state security forces. Sadly, the U.S. was intimately involved in training and equipping those forces. U.S. Intelligence documents show that the CIA retained close ties to the Guatemalan army in the 1980s when Indian villages were being wiped out.
Today, violence and extortion by criminal organizations remain a serious problem. About 75 percent of the population lives in poverty; 58 percent in extreme poverty. It’s a situation that has not changed for a very long time. Guatemala could use another Arbenz. The US could use more respect for Guatemalans.
Magdalena Usategui
Shaftsbury, Dec. 6