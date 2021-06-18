To the editor: Surprised by this claim – “the U.S. Centers for Disease website now reports eight Vermonters have died of COVID-19 vaccinations,” – made by Mark Borax in his letter of June 16 ("Anti-vaccine letter-writer responds to rebuttals"), I contacted the Vermont Departmental of Health asking if this was true. Here is their response:

The CDC explains on its website that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires health care workers to report any deaths after vaccination to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System). It is also important to note that VAERS is also open for any member of the public for submissions, alongside health care workers (anyone can report an adverse event here: https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html). These reports do not necessarily imply that the vaccine caused the death and often include entries not yet confirmed or verified by the government agencies. This means that someone reported a death after receiving the vaccine, not that the two are connected events.

I ran a report in the VAERS system to see what kind of information was included in these kinds of deaths. (If you want to run the reports, you can visit: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html.) When I ran the report, the breakdown was as follows (there were a total of 10 Vermont patients included in the report):

• four were in hospice care or receiving palliative care

• one was attributed to complications of chronic advanced dementia with aspiration

• one was due to a heart attack

• two were due to shortness of breath and/or pneumonia

• one was due to a brain bleed

• one was due to complications of anorexia

Also, 6 out of the 10 were over 80 years old, 3 out of 10 were between 60 and 79 years old, and one person was 23 years old (the cause of death was believed to be related to cancer).

All this is to say that implying that receipt of a COVID vaccination led to their deaths is misleading.

Betsy Hallett

Putney, June 17