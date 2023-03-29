To the editor: On Jan. 30, Ulster County, N.Y. issued an executive order on the basis of the New York CLCPA (The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act) act to reduce environmental impact at a county level. The executive order included the following resolutions: Ulster County government will reduce its carbon emission by 40 percent by 2030, 85 percent by 2050 and with an interim goal of 25 percent by 2025; a goal of community reduction of GHG by 40 percent by 2030; providing fair, equitable and just green energy transition; reducing methane emission by diverting 100 percent of organic waste from landfills; 100 percent energy generation for fleet and buildings from locally generated green energy by 2030; Ulster County Area Transit will purchase all electric fleet consistent with federal replacement schedule, and finally the chief Diversity Equity & Inclusions officer will help the county build an outreach plan for small businesses, low to moderate income households and communities of color to reduce energy costs and taking advantage of state and federal assistance.
What do counties in Vermont have to learn from this? All of these executive orders are helping Ulster County move towards a greener and cleaner environment with a primary goal of reducing the majority of pollution by 2030, while the New York State counties advance towards a better future for the next generation. Adopting these laws by customizing them to our counties in the magnificent state of Vermont does three things: 1. We live up to the commitment of generating a sustainable future for the next generation; 2. We reduce our carbon footprint and impact on the environment; and 3. We help the local businesses and low income communities reduce energy costs and help them access different state and federal resources, incentives, etc. The Vermont county legislators should learn from this executive order that strongly demonstrates a commitment to a greener, sustainable and better future for both Vermont and its millions of residents.
Mohammad Tanvir Anjum
Bennington, March 20