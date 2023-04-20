To the editor: Vermont Conservation Voters (VCV) — on whose board I serve as a member — recently shared the results of the 2022 National Environmental Scorecard from the League of Conservation Voters (LCV). The Scorecard has been used since 1970 to analyze the environmental records of all members of Congress.
2022 was the best year ever for climate action in Congress, with the passage of the landmark Inflation Reduction Act that invests roughly $369 billion in advancing clean energy, creating good jobs, and fighting climate change and environmental injustice. This clean energy plan was finalized against a backdrop of devastating and costly climate-fueled extreme weather and oil and gas companies' exploitation of Putin's unlawful war on Ukraine.
I am proud to say that every member of Vermont's delegation came together with Democrats nationwide to make the country's first transformational climate law a reality (unfortunately, not a single Republican voted for this popular, affordable clean energy plan). The full delegation's scores for 2022 were Senator Patrick Leahy (D) – 91 percent (94 percent lifetime); Senator Bernie Sanders (I) – 100 percent (91 percent lifetime); and Representative Peter Welch (D) – 95 percent (95 percent lifetime). The 2022 National Environmental Scorecard is available online at: scorecard.lcv.org.
The warmer winter temperatures and more-frequent weather events that continue to affect our communities require an all-of-government approach. In 2022, with the support of Vermont's delegation, Congress delivered — despite relentless attempts by the fossil fuel industry and other entrenched interests to put their profits over the best interest of Vermonters.
We thank Vermont's delegation for their critical leadership on climate action last year and look forward to our newest delegation member, Congresswoman Becca Balint, continuing Vermont's impactful environmental legacy.
Kelly Coleman
Brattleboro, April 17