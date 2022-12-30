To the editor: In Southern Vermont, and Brattleboro in particular we have long prided ourselves for our small farms and the bucolic landscapes that these farms provide. As a region our tourism industry has been molded around small dairy farms, many of these organic dairies. So much so that while talking to people at college about my hometown I’ve more than once received the remark; “oh that's the town where they walk the cows down main street, right?” from out-of-state students.
I’m sure that many readers of this article have heard that dairy farms are struggling, or heard of the need to support our organic dairies. But in a recent conversation I had with a regular consumer of organic dairy we both realized that the gravity of the situation hadn’t reached many consumers, even extremely well informed consumers. The sobering reality of the situation is this: If things don’t change soon, namely the price of organic grain and the “mailbox” price farmers are receiving for their milk, instead of our well trimmed dairy cows marching up main street those same cows will be leaving their barns in shiny aluminum trailers headed for such places as the New Holland, Pennsylvania and Northampton Cooperative auction barns. Leaving their farmers with empty barns and our community without our beloved organic dairies. If legislative and community action does not happen soon, it will spell the end for a vast majority of our state's beloved organic dairies.
Short term and long term solutions are needed here. Long term solutions, the ones most vital to our farmers, may include a Vermont Organic Dairy brand with Vermont based processing, as processing is currently outsourced out-of-state. This would not only reduce the carbon footprint of the products, but would bring jobs and revitalization to Vermont’s food processing industry.
As I sit writing this I have just read another article informing of the Strolling of the Heifer’s board meeting to happen this Friday (December 30) including a big announcement as to the future of the organization. As the former poster boy of this organization and a dairy farmer whose family was one of the original farms in this parade I can only hope that part of this meeting will include talk of how to help the struggling farms and industry who the parade was built off of. Our state's organic dairy farms and the organic dairy industry in this state needs fast, discernable action if they are to survive. Without this we as a community and state are going to lose the very agricultural heritage we pride ourselves on. This is not only a call to our community and local organizations to support organic dairy, but also to our state and agricultural departments to take real action to support an industry that is vital to the economic and physical health of our state and people.
Calvin Gould
Brattleboro, Dec. 28