To the editor: To me the best answer to Jonathan Lesser (Vermonts’ windmill-tilting Climate Action Plan, Feb. 3) arguing that Vermont should do nothing about climate change because we’re too small to have a significant impact is the wonderful parable of the tiny hummingbird doing all it can to fight a forest fire. This is best told by Kenyan environmental activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Maatai, who had deep connections to Vermont. I recommend to everyone this 2-minute video: Google “I will be hummingbird” - or: https://thekidshouldseethis.com/post/wangari-maathai-i-will-be-a-hummingbird
John Ungerleider
Brattleboro, Feb. 3