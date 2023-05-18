To the editor: I wonder why the leaders of the People's Republic of Vermont are so hell-bent on battery-powered cars, trucks, and buses. Unless some wizard develops a new system, they are all powered by Lithium hydroxide (LiOH), the mining of which is devastating to the environment.
A paper by Andrew Haddad et al. (Nature; April 2023) states, "...producing 1 ton of Li2Co3 or LiOH releases between 3 and 17 tons of carbon dioxide..." during processing. In addition, new mines are not keeping up with the need to create all these batteries and will fall sort starting next year, with a 200 thousand ton gap forming by 2030.
Since we do not have a viable method of recycling these batteries, it would seem that we are busily beating the proverbial dead horse.
Stephen McConnel
Townshend, May 12