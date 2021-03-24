To the editor: Regarding the COVID-19 outbreak at a Vermont correctional facility
The Vermont branch of the NAACP is committed to supporting the health and well being of all persons of color - and that consists of those who are incarcerated.
We craft this letter in response to the governor's response to COVID-19 vaccinations for prisoners in the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. We want to publicly state that we disagree with his decision to deprioritize the vaccination of this population.
Our stance is based on both national and local data that shows that African-Americans are at greater risk of death from COVID-19 and according to a Color of Justice (2016) report, Vermont is among the highest in the nation for the incarceration of Black people with 1 in 14 currently imprisoned.
The aforementioned data in combination with the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Newport, leaves us concerned about the safety of these inmates and prompts us to call for their immediate vaccination. We view the disproportionate incarceration of Black and Brown people as a humanitarian issue and their lack of access to the COVID-19 vaccine as a barrier to their well being.
The Vermont Department of Health vaccine planning web page states that: "We will also collaborate with community organizations and other partners to make sure people who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including Black, Indigenous and people of color, have equitable access to the vaccine."
Therefore, the NAACP's Vermont branches call on Governor Scott to prioritize vaccinations for all incarcerated peoples in our state, especially Black and Brown Vermonters, for COVID-19 as soon as possible.
Moving forward,
Vermont branches of the NAACP
Presidents Steffen Gillom and Mia Schultz
Contact: presidentewindhamnaacp.org/president@naacprutland.org