To the editor:
Recent news stories have focused on the failed attempt by Vermonters to reduce the amount of solid waste we generate. This may be due to the fact that Vermont’s public policy objectives are not aligned. For example, the current private landfill owner is permitted to import out-of-state-waste to make up for any reduction in solid waste tonnage by Vermonters. So whatever gains we make in reducing our solid waste impact, our savings will be replaced by often highly contaminated out-of-state waste. As the expiration date looms for Vermont’s only, and poorly sited, landfill in Coventry, it is time for Vermont to get serious about solid waste policy, including alternative landfill siting.
H 48, an act relating to solid waste, introduced by Reps. Katherine Sims, D-Orleans/Caledonia, and Woodman Page, R-Orleans 2, and co-sponsored by 12 other legislators, would establish two legislative committees: 1) a landfill siting committee to site our state’s future solid waste disposal facilities more equitably and safely, and 2) a materials management committee to update policy and practice around components of solid waste, including toxic and hazardous materials. A model of regional solid waste depositories must also be considered.
One immediate bonus of appropriately sited regional solid waste facilities (SWFs) is that they would not become the trash mountain that Coventry now is. The tonnage of waste generated regionally by Vermonters would be distributed equitably among the regions that produce it. If the state owned the regional facilities, import of out-of-state waste could be banned; the 20 percent of annual out of state tonnage, about 120,000 tons, would not be added to the total deposited annually in Vermont. Better yet, the toxins imported in that out-of-state waste would not be introduced to our Vermont environment, threatening our water, air and soil resources, and the wildlife and humans who live here, as is currently the case. The remaining tons of solid waste produced by Vermonters would be divvied up among the regional SWFs. With regional sites, solid waste disposal would not be completely out of sight and mind; folks’ awareness would be raised, and maybe then the goal to reduce, reuse, recycle and compost would become more achievable. At the same time, fossil fuel used to transport waste afar would be reduced, and green house gasses simultaneously would be reduced for the same reason, helping to achieve the climate goals set by the Legislature. Comprehensive solid waste planning will make a difference! Going forward, the Legislature must get behind H48 and other proactive solid waste legislation.
Peggy Stevens
Charleston, Feb. 1