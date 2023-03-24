To the editor: I am happy with life here but I have uncovered something I truly was not expecting after moving here and that is the absolutely terrible way wildlife is treated here in Vermont and the laws that allow it.
Did you know?
You can kill a mother bear even with her cubs. It is recommended you not kill the cubs but it's not illegal if you do.
When a fur bearer animal is found in a leg-hold trap, the terrorized animal is often videotaped to show friends and put on YouTube, then they are killed by bludgeoning, drowning or stomping on the animals chest.
Coyotes can be killed 365 days a year. Although a necessary predator that takes down sick and elderly deer and also keeps the rodent population in check, the law treats them as vermin.
Baited traps that can be leg-hold or body crushing Conibear, can be placed virtually anywhere, new public trails, along road sides, on the edge of rivers etc. No set back or warning that they exist is required.
Hound hunters who use dogs with GPS collars allow those dogs to run miles away, terrorizing people, pets, farm animals while trespassing on Posted Property because they have absolutely no real control over their dogs. All legal.
You can also shoot a hibernating bear right in their den.
Trappers kill many unintended animals in their traps such as dogs, cats, raptors, ravens, etc. When an unintended animal is found in a trap the term SSS applies which means, Shoot, Shovel and Shut Up.
Trapping and hound hunting are basically recreational activities where hunters just like terrorizing and killing animals.
Wolves are being killed in Vermont even though they are on the endangered species list because hunters cannot tell the difference between them and coyotes.
Vermont’s Fish & Wildlife Department and a 14-member board are responsible for allowing these activities to be legal. The 14-member board is solely comprised of hunters, trappers, hound hunting and fishermen, leaving the general population out of the decision making process. This is completely undemocratic and is a good old boys network that starts at the top, headed by Governor Phil Scott who appoints the Fish & Wildlife Commissioner and the 14-member board.
If you are shocked and surprised by these facts and want to do something about it, contact Commissioner Christopher Herrick at Christopher.herrick@vermont.gov or 802-347-0488. Governor Phil Scott at phil.scott@vermont.gov or 802-828-3333.
There is also a pending Bill H.191 to ban recreational trapping which can be supported by contacting these reps to push the bill forward: Rep, Amy Sheldon at asheldon@leg.state.vt.us or Rep Laura Sibilia at lsibilia@leg.state.vt.us.
I leave you with this. Five minutes is the time the VT Fish & Wildlife Department thinks is a humane amount of time to allow an animal to be tortured in a trap before death. Start counting.
Annie Smith
Westminster, March 17