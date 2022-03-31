To the editor: Who we send to Congress to replace Congressman Peter Welch will be decided this August in the democratic primary. The candidate that wins is likely to be our next representative, and so the race that is heating up right now is the one to focus on.
It is crucial that we elect the person most qualified to represent and serve us. The choice is crystal clear: Becca Balint — an experienced legislator with a sterling reputation. Becca Balint, our President of the Senate pro tem, who was unanimously elected to that position by her colleagues, from every political persuasion. Becca Balint is universally respected, trusted, and relied on to do the work.
The last five years taught us the enormous significance of character. In thinking about who to vote for, ask yourselves these questions: Who has dedicated her life to public service, first as a teacher, then as a legislator? Who is authentic, candid, plainspoken? Who has a reputation for building consensus and coalitions? Who is unafraid of the difficult conversations we must have in order to reach positive solutions for the people of Vermont? Who has voted in every election since she was old enough to vote, fully recognizing that it is a privilege and civic duty to vote in a free country?
Ask yourself, as you scrutinize the candidates: does this person grandstand? Is she authentic? What has she done that has prepared her to represent us in Washington? Does she offer opinions and a pedigree, and ask for your vote based on what she believes, or on what she has actually achieved?
In every test, Becca Balint emerges as the clear choice.
The challenges we face as a state and as a nation have never been greater, and the divisions among us have never been deeper. We are a nation in the midst of multiple crises: a pandemic in its third year, rampant economic inequality, a climate on fire and our democracy on the edge of collapse. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to elect an individual with experience, integrity, passion, and a deep understanding of the complex issues and problems we face here in the Green Mountain state. At this perilous moment, I trust Becca Balint to fight for us in Washington.
Amelia W. Silver
Pownal, March 24