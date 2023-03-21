To the editor: Commercial fishing in our public waters, is it hurting our fisheries? Are we eating fish that are sold from waters that are from no keep fish zones because of poisons like PCBs and other chemicals?
Vermont crappies are subject to a 25-fish daily bag and 8-inch size minimum. Vermont sets no bag or size limits on bluegills and sunfish statewide, nor for yellow perch on Lake Champlain. Yellow perch on inland waters have a 50-fish daily limit. Vermont’s fish buyers, meanwhile, must hold a commercial permit and possession-limit exemption. They must also submit annual reports to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, providing the poundage and minimum lengths of panfish they buy. No permit or records are kept for the fisherman or seller and they get cash in hand and many if not all don’t pay taxes on the money they make from selling fish. There is no USDA checking these fish like what is done with our other meats that go for human consumption, an annual average of 394,772 pounds of pan fish are sold, 207,891 pounds of yellow perch a year, 132,778 pounds of blue gills a year, 16,810 pounds of crappie a year which equates to 16,810 12 inch crappie since usually a 12 is about a pound and 37,292 pounds of white perch a year. That’s a lot of fish and they have no records of how many came out of inland lakes and how many came from Champlain, which tells me they don’t have much information in biological effects of any of it.
This needs to change. Not only is it affecting our fisheries, it is also causing illegal fishing in neighboring states like New Hampshire where it is illegal to sell fish; game wardens have made some big busts in New Hampshire and New York, catching people with hundreds of fish over limit with intent to sell in Vermont, and many good fisherman have seen them guys fill bucket after bucket and reported these people but many get away with it. Blue gill I believe are harmed the most in this because it is biologically known that if you keep too many big males it will in fact stunt populations and many of us have seen this happen in Vermont waters and is why you catch so much better size fish in New York and New Hampshire.
New York's limits are, Crappie-(Black and White) all year 10" 25 limit, yellow perch 50 limit and Sunfsh (Bluegill, Pumpkinseed, and Redbreast Sunfsh) 25 limit; New Hampshire limits White and Yellow Perch, Black Crappie, Sunfish, Horned Pout-25 fish each species daily limit; no more than 50 fish total combined; no length or weight limits. We urge you to send emails to fwboard.caledonia@gmail.com and ask them to put limits on gills and sunfish and look at better limits for other pan fish and write or call your state representatives and ask them to stop commercial fishing in inland waters of Vermont since this is a legislation issue. Thanks lets keep our waters good for generations to come.
Dennis Thomson Sr.
Bellows Falls, March 8