To the Editor: On March 29, 2023, Vermont Senior Senator Bernie Sanders was grilling Starbuck’s CEO, Howard Schultz, on the illegal Union-busting activities utilized by that corporation. In order to embarrass our Senior Senator, Schultz shot back that Vermont has a paltry minimum wage of only $13.18 per hour. His company pays more.
We all know that an individual, never mind a family with children, cannot make any headway on such a low wage in today’s economy. The Vermont Legislature should have raised the minimum wage to $15 per hour years ago to keep pace with the actual cost of living. Now, in 2023, they could at least start there on the way toward a wage that would allow a family a living without depriving their children of the necessities of life in Vermont today.
Geoffrey Cobden
Weybridge, March 29