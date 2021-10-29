To the editor: What's up, Governor Scott? What's up, fellow citizens? Why is Vermont not doing nearly as well lately keeping COVID at bay as Massachusetts south of us? Or Connecticut south of them? Or Rhode Island? Or the New York City area?
Referencing the "COVID-19 Regional Heat Map" that your administration uses, based on data from Johns Hopkins, we can see that active case counts per million rose by 15 percent down here in Windham County over the weekend (from Friday Oct. 22 to Monday Oct. 25), while just south of us, in Franklin County, Mass. they dropped by 20 percent. (And south of that, in Hampshire County, Mass. they dropped by 26 percent.)
More importantly, the total active case count per million in Franklin County, Mass., is only 27 percent of what ours is in Windham County, based on the 10/25 figures. (In Hampshire County it's only 22.5 percent of what ours is.)
Bennington County west of us is even worse off than we are, and Rutland and Windsor counties north of us are almost as bad. Just by viewing the map one can see that Vermont as a whole is doing considerably poorer than Massachusetts and Connecticut and Rhode Island. (New Hampshire and Maine, like Vermont, are also doing poorly compared to our southern neighbors.)
So are conditions so different south of our border? Or are the policies of those states considerably better at this time? I don't think anyone can blame it on the fall tourist season, as those tourists often come from MA, CT, RI or the New York City area where there are a lot lower rates of infection than we have here.
Perhaps we citizens should also look at ourselves. Are we being as vigilant as we should be?
Any thoughts? Any answers?
Michael Bosworth
Brattleboro, Oct. 26