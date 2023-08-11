To the Editor: We write to highlight the importance to Green Commons of Vermont, Inc. of the Vermont Supreme Court's decision giving the green light to Windham & Windsor Housing Trust (WWHT) to purchase land for proposed mixed-income housing units in Putney on property across from the Putney Co-op.
Green Commons of Vermont, a Putney-based nonprofit, is now one step closer to purchasing the portion of the property now occupied by the Putney Community Garden and the Sunday Putney Farmers Market. WWHT and Green Commons of Vermont have worked closely throughout the lengthy planning process for the housing project to determine if housing and community space can co-exist on the now open piece of property. The organizations agreed that splitting the parcel into two parts will address Putney's need for both housing and green space in the village.
Once WWHT signs its purchase and sale agreement for the entire parcel from the property's current owners, the Putney Gateway Associates (expected in September 2023), WWHT will sell a 1.2-acre piece to Green Commons of Vermont. This land, actively utilized since 2010, will be preserved for community use. WWHT's two planned buildings containing 25 units of housing will be built to the south of the garden/market section of the property. Green Commons of Vermont is partnering with Vermont community and conservation nonprofits to secure the funds needed to purchase and steward the 1.2-acre parcel. Local public fundraising will also play a key part in preserving and improving this open, accessible green space. Green Commons of Vermont directors seek community input and participation once the property is conveyed by WWHT.
Louise Garfield, Tom Deshaies and Alexis Doshas
Directors, Green Commons of Vermont, Inc.
Putney, Aug. 7