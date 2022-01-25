To the editor: As a long-time supporter of Gov. Scott, I was very disappointed to hear him repeat the tired trope that "if we want to keep and attract young workers and families, wireless service is essential," and that he intends to build 100 new cell towers to that end.
First, the way of life that makes Vermont special is under threat from precisely the "wireless" way of life that has been steadily creeping in over the last decade. Do we really want more "young workers and families" who are addicted to their phones and tablets, along with the video games, pornography, and disinformation that come with them? We might also ask whether the brick-and-mortar businesses that are the foundation of our small town and village economies can withstand the ongoing assault from online businesses, and whether state money should be used to support that assault. A final question is whether pandering to big business interests is what's needed at a time of climate change, resource depletion, and social disintegration.
I have supported Gov. Scott largely because of his stand against industrial wind on our ridgelines. His incessant push for broadband and cell service is making me rethink that support.
Steven Gorelick
Walden, Jan. 19