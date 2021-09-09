To the editor: The recent commentary by Jim Hurt in the Reformer ("Climate – What’s Vermont Yankee got to do with it?", Aug. 19) presents the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant as a viable alternative to CO2 emissions plants. He suggests that the plant can be restarted in 10 years and further declares that the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant is emissions free. Emissions free?

Jim Hurt: Climate – What’s Vermont Yankee got to do with It? One way to help make America great again is to create green jobs for all kinds of Americans,…

VY may be free of CO2 emissions but it is not emissions free by any means. Residents of this area may remember front page news in 2011 of Strontium 90 being found in fish in the nearby Connecticut River. Vermont Yankee of course denied any responsibility, blaming it on nuclear fallout from tests in the 1960s.

Nuclear power plants are required to report their radioactive effluent emissions to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission twice yearly. These reports can be found by Googling NRC Radioactive Effluent Reports with the year and operating facility. Strontium 90 or Strontium 89 were emitted as particulates, gaseous or ground level emissions in 2005, 2007 and 2008.

Just as a matter of interest, let's review some of the radioactive isotopes produced from an average nuclear power plant: cobalt 60, cesium-137, iridium-192, iodine 131, magnesium 54, potassium 40 and the list of 32 goes on. The nuclear industry has spent millions on green washing the effects of radiation and pro-nuclear websites are legion, most of them under the guise of scientific information. One ridiculous statement I found was that coal plants emit more radiation than nuclear ones. It's good to remember that the white hazmat suits with the protective head gear are not worn as fashion statements.

Peter Van der Does

Brattleboro, Aug. 29