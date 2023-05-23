To the editor: NorthStar's notion of creating a park on the former site of the Vermont Yankee nuclear reactor is creative thinking. However, the reality is that the site is a high-level nuclear waste dump with millions of curies of waste sitting on the banks of the Connecticut River protected by a wooden fence. Since the nuclear industry and the federal government have abdicated their responsibility to create a scientifically sound and environmentally just solution for their toxic legacy, the waste will remain onsite for decades, if not longer.
I'm not advocating for the waste to go to the industry's idea of an "interim solution" - basically dumping on a working poor Hispanic community. That's environmental racism.
I'm saying that the industry and the feds need to do their job once and for all.
Bob Bady
Brattleboro, May 19