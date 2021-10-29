To the editor: In spite of the headlines out of Washington that reflect continued partisan acrimony, there is some good news to talk about. Included in the short-term spending bill signed by the president this week is $28.6 billion in disaster funding to help those communities across the country recover from the damage inflicted in recent years by natural disasters, including hurricanes Ida, Delta, Zeta, and Laura, as well as wildfires, droughts, and winter storms.
Although climate change is not named directly, the fact that such devastating events have been increasing in intensity and frequency comes as no surprise to scientists who’ve warned for decades that we are heading toward climate catastrophe. “These extremes are something we knew were coming,” climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe recently told the Washington Post. “The suffering that is here and now is because we have not heeded the warnings sufficiently.”
So far this year, 18 weather disasters in the U.S. have cost taxpayers $1 billion each, and there is no sign of this trend slowing. While none of these aforementioned disasters have struck Vermont, our tax and insurance dollars support the relief given to our friends and neighbors elsewhere in the country ... and the fact is that it’s only a matter of time before another Hurricane Irene puts us in the position of needing help.
The cumulative effect of these weather-related disasters sends a clear message: time is up to address climate change. In early September, news broke that the Senate Finance Committee was considering a carbon tax on polluters with “rebates for low-income taxpayers and a border-adjustment tax aimed at ensuring foreign companies don’t get an advantage.” This market-based approach would work faster than any other combination of programs to drop CO2 levels and has bi-partisan appeal. It’s also the single best tool to ensure President Biden meets his goal of reducing carbon emissions in the U.S. 50 percent by 2030.
If you are concerned about the changes in climate that you are reading about and seeing in the world around you, tell the president it’s time our government takes decisive action: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/white-house/
Ellen Proshansky
Putney, Oct. 25