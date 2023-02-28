To the editor: Town Meetings are a New England tradition that enables all voting-eligible residents of a town to learn about and discuss proposals for the coming year. I am writing to residents of Vermont to ask you to take the opportunity to participate in shaping policy on the local level. Budgetary implications and the resulting policy on a wide range of issues are determined at Town Meetings. Decreasing attendance at our Town Meetings means decisions are being made by a smaller and smaller portion of each town. You may know about an issue in town that your neighbor doesn't. When you both show up, we can learn from both of you!
How are your fire department and other emergency services responding in times of need in your community? Go to Town Meeting and find out. Do you have town buildings that need upgrades? Vote to support this possibility (or vote against it if you don’t agree). I live in a town with fewer than 3,000 residents, but at last year's Town Meeting, I recall fewer than 80 town residents were in attendance to help shape the next year’s plans for our town. We need more voices participating for democracy to work.
Come meet your neighbors, and listen to reports from your select board (and possibly town managers, state representatives, and senators). This is the one time a year we have the opportunity together to help plan the best future we can have for the next year in each of our towns.
Town Meetings may be as soon as Saturday, March 4, or on Tuesday, March 7, or some other time. Check with your town to find the day and time, and then please plan to show up. I am a social studies teacher and a state representative, and I am concerned about decreasing participation in our government at all levels.
Residents of Westminster, I hope to see many members of our community at our Town Meeting. If you are from one of Vermont's 251 other towns, I hope you find a meeting filled with neighbors you know and many you don't, coming together to plan for your collective future as well.
Town Meetings are a valuable and unique Vermont tradition. Let's help the tradition to thrive by participating. Encourage your neighbors to come too.
Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham 3
Westminster, Feb. 19