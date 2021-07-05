To the editor: I read the article in the June 25 Brattleboro Reformer ("Landlords get tools in housing crisis") regarding the housing crisis in Southern Vermont. I’ve been looking for affordable housing for over one year; there isn’t any, most rentals are over $1,000 a month, out of the reach of most Vermonters. I just wrote to Congressman Welch and Senator Sanders about this issue; I attach a copy of my letter to Congressman Welch. I was injured at work, I can no longer work at my profession as a carpenter due to the disability, a crushed foot. I’ve exhausted my entire life savings of $125,000 waiting for the Massachusetts Dept. of Industrial Accidents to process my claim, over three years. I was being housed in a motel in Brattleboro by the Vermont Economic Services Division, Emergency Housing Program, which is now ending.

I was able to save $7,000 in the last nine months while receiving emergency housing assistance. The program is now ending and I no longer qualify to receive extended housing assistance; under the rules, I can’t have more than $2,250 in cash assets, despite being 67 years old and having a disability preventing me from securing employment.

I only receive $1,453 in Social Security retirement benefits, not enough to live on and pay monthly bills. Economic Services told me I have to spend down my savings to at or below $2,250 to qualify for extended assistance, money I need to purchase a vehicle, secure housing and pay for badly needed medical care and dental care. The motel I’m staying at is charging me $462 a week to rent the room I’m staying in, over $2,000 a month, or I’ll have no place to stay and be out in the streets. On the day I receive my monthly Social Security benefit, I can’t have more than $797 in cash assets, I’ll be over the cash asset maximum.

How is this possible, where is the fairness, when, according to the article the Reformer just published, the state of Vermont has allocated $5 million to assist property owners during the housing crisis and denying assistance to people who can’t find affordable housing, because there is none available. I have to go into extreme poverty to get housing assistance, when property owners get the money handed to them, no questions asked.

I’d like the Brattleboro Reformer to publish a story on the housing crisis from the perspective of someone who can’t find affordable housing, is denied housing assistance by the state of Vermont, which, instead of trying to help people in poverty, are forcing these people further into poverty, extreme poverty. There should be economic programs to assist people to help lift them out of poverty, not force these people further into poverty which is what the state of Vermont is clearly doing.

Glenn Thibeault

Brattleboro, June 28