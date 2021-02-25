To the editor:
Dear Rockingham Townspeople,
On March 2, I am voting for Bonnie North (3 year, Select Board) and Eijah Zimmer and Rick Cowan (1 year Select Board).
Bonnie, Elijah and Rick collectively bring the experience of a small business owner and knowledge in grant writing and land planning.
We need to have people on our boards who have the vision to bring our community forward and to keep our infrastructure in good shape. This attracts other businesses and, in turn, attracts families who want to move here.
I hope you will join me in supporting these three excellent, qualified candidates!
Ann DiBernardo
Former Rockingham Select Board member