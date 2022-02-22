To the editor: I have known Cristine White for many years in both personal and professional capacities. She is honest, independent, and fair. I know that if she is elected to the Newfane Select Board, she will treat everyone with respect. She has extensive business management experience and knows how to understand complex budgets and regulatory documents. Newfane would be lucky to have her serving the town as a member of the Select Board. She has my vote and I hope she has yours, too!
Thank you,
Toni Powling
Newfane, Feb. 17