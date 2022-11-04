To the editor:
We are in the process of an election. It seems there are so many in our state governments who have forgotten they are elected to serve the people. Sara Coffey, who is supposed to protect our rights, privileges and Constitution(s) as our representative, has been doing the opposite. Her voting record is accessible to all for review.
I support Nancy Gassett in the Nov. 8 election to be my state representative, because I believe she will serve the best interests of the people of Guilford and Vernon. While I do not support Sarah Coffey, I do respect the right of anyone to freely support the candidate of their choice. That is their constitutional right.
Many were asleep at the switch, with all the changes to our freedoms that occurred during the many months of the pandemic. We are reminding the voters of Guilford, you are overall a pretty smart and savvy group of people. Don’t be asleep at the switch with this choice. Don’t take your freedom for granted.
Richard and Patty Bullock
Guilford, Nov. 4