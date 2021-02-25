To the editor: I am writing to encourage Brattleboro voters to elect Jessica Gelter to a one year term on the Select Board. Jessica brings two essential characteristics to the table. She is positive and inclusive, two things sorely lacking in our politics at this time. While she has ambitious goals for our community, she is also clear-headed, flexible, and willing to do the hard work positive change requires.
Please join me in voting for Jessica.
Thank you,
Tom Franks
Representative Town Meeting member, District 2
Feb. 20