To the editor: On my front steps, there lies a stepping stone. It comes from an old wall in the secluded woods of Halifax. Tristan Roberts gave it to me as a parting gift the day we met at his house. He told me that with this gift, he’s making a long-term investment in our friendship.
Tristan’s a practical guy. He also needed to take down part of this old wall to put in a gate for a skidder. But to take this opportunity to thoughtfully deconstruct a barrier also describes Tristan’s courage. Similarly, though he hadn’t planned to raise goats again this year, he is doing just that. But not for himself; he is giving goats to Afghan refugees here in Vermont who needed goats specifically for their meat preparation traditions.
I am endorsing Tristan because he actively participates in taking barriers down for us with the objective of creating opportunities so our communities can thrive.
Vote Tristan Roberts for Windham-6 on August 9 and November 8.
Wichie Artu
Athens, July 1