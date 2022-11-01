To the editor: All of us want our health care decisions kept between us and our doctors. These are the professionals that know us and that we have come to respect and trust with our care. I do not want any “compelling State interest” to make decisions for me regarding my health care.
Before you vote on Proposition 5, Article 22 on November 8, I ask you to read the proposal you are voting on, including all the words, without bias or preconceived ideas. Please consider that the word “individual” can be either male or female, at any age. And if there’s any question on whose reproductive rights would be affected, the courts would decide whether the father’s or the mother’s wishes would be honored.
Because of the purposely vague wording of this proposal, and current laws already in effect, this constitutional change is dangerous and unnecessary. Please vote No.
Barbara Buskey R.N.
Addison, Oct. 21