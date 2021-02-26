Editor of the Reformer: After listening to and reading some views about the school district items added to this year’s Town Meeting ballots in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guildford and Putney, I’m concerned that many will be understandably confused about how to vote. I urge "no" on both questions.
In the aftermath of years of work and frustration with the many twists and turns imposed by Act 46, it would be natural to want to undo the forced merger. But the new unified school district has gotten underway at the same time as a pandemic, and there is no way to measure the pros and cons under those conditions. Despite the enormous changes, feedback from teachers and parents has been positive.
It's simply too disruptive to change everything right now, whether or not a four-town divorce is ultimately the best answer.
About the logistics of the vote: the Dummerston Australian ballot has a whole page of articles to vote "yes" or "no" on — all pertaining to town (mostly budgetary) business that would, in a normal year, be gone over at Town Meeting. At the very end come the two school system items, without a separate heading. For those who are trusting the Select Board to have figured out the most sensible budget possible (basically even-funded from last year) it would be easy to just fill in the bubbles in the "yes" column and, if not alert, continue on down through the two school items. Or to be totally unprepared to think them through. "Yes" on those two items would be voting to leave the unified district and approve of other towns leaving the district.
Then what? Please let’s not set ourselves up for chaos!
Suzanne Weinberg
Dummerston, Feb. 24