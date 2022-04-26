To the editor: About half of the United States my soon ban or greatly restrict women’s rights to choose whether to carry a pregnancy to term. For far too long, politicians across the country have been restricting reproductive rights, and now they are gaining ground. Right now, Vermonters’ safeguards for reproductive freedom are dependent on the politicians in office. These rights are essential to women and need greater protection.
With the fate of Roe v. Wade hanging in the balance, state-level protections are vital to protecting access to reproductive health. By voting for the Reproductive Liberty Amendment (Proposition 5) in November, we can protect reproductive autonomy for Vermonters over the long term, no matter what happens in the Supreme Court. The Reproductive Liberty Amendment protects reproductive rights that already exist in Vermont, ensuring that the rights women rely on today won’t change tomorrow. And, with this amendment, Vermont can set an example for other states of what is possible. Vote yes for Prop 5 in November.
Ann McCloskey
Brattleboro, April 22