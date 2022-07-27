To the editor: With privacy rights under assault I am writing to inform your readers that might be unaware of Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment to please support it by voting yes this November as it will be on the ballot. For more information they can visit reproliberty.org and @reprolibertyvt. It is critically important to safe guard reproductive rights by encoding them in our state constitution as assaults are mounting daily on our right to choose.
For me and many others this is and remains a private issue between a particular woman or others who can get pregnant and their own conscience and not between the state — rapidly descending into a theocracy — and this individual. We are a nation of many other faiths and no faiths at all (many of the “Founding Fathers” were either Atheists or Deists, as was Jefferson). Christianity cannot be allowed to become the state national religion. In our U.S. Constitution we have, “The wall of separation between church and state,” for good reason.
The argument of “personhood” is very debatable. I would like to offer an argument that, so far, has not entered the equation: Given the state of our world that is facing two existential threats (nuclear and ecological collapse), massive inequality, bigotry, racism, misogyny and continuous war, it does not appear that the majority of us humans have achieved full personhood yet — as in full maturity — way past having tumbled out of our mother’s womb. We grow, mature into our humanity. Everyone, if we are to be a free people, should be allowed to develop according to their own rights. Enforced maternity on a burning and overpopulated world would be criminally irresponsible.
Thank you.
Giovanna Lepore
Jericho, July 23