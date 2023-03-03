To the editor:
With March 7 – election day – drawing closer, I wanted to take a moment to speak to the defamation of my friends and neighbors that has been going on.
Here are some things that have been said over the past few months by landlords:
“No landlord would evict a good tenant.”
“You say they've been no-cause evicted but didn't do anything wrong? Well, I'd really like to hear the other side...” and the most offensive: “Vote No on Article II It hurts responsible tenants.”
You see, our friends and neighbors who have experienced a no-cause eviction in the past year are reading and hearing these things said. And it fills them with shame, sadness, and anger. When someone who has been no-cause evicted passes one of those yellow signs that says “it hurts responsible tenants,” they cannot wrap their mind around the fact that they paid their rent and followed the rules and were hurt.
They were responsible tenants.
Yes, people who have paid their rent and followed the rules are getting evicted without cause. Mostly, it seems, because in this market some landlords see the opportunity to drastically increase rent. Sometimes it's because a tenant has insisted on repairs, or an exterminator. And other times, it's because someone just annoys them. No-cause means no reason needs to be given, and there is no appeal.
Let me describe to you some of the people who have been no-cause evicted this year:
• The person who cleans your house.
• The person who tutored your child.
• The person whose kids go to school with your kids.
• The person who did the gardening at your place of worship.
• The person who volunteered to walk your dog when you were sick.
• The person who works in your health care network.
• The person who looks forward to weekends, because their grandchild comes to visit every Saturday.
Equating our friends and neighbors with “drug houses,” as some do, and smearing them as “probably deserved it” adds insult to injury. It's a cheap shot at those who know they don't fall into those categories but feel the weight of the implied accusation.
To be clear: Article II, also known as Just Cause Eviction, is created to protect tenants who pay their rent and follow the rules. If there is a “just cause” to evict (also known as “for cause”), those things are covered by lease agreements and tenancy statutes in state law. In this proposed ordinance, we're not talking about just-cause/for-cause evictions – nothing about those reasons to evict changes.
Imagine an apartment building full of tenants who notice their landlord has put a yellow “Vote no, it hurts responsible tenants” sign in front of the apartment building they live in. The tenants talk to each other and are upset about it, because they disagree with both ideas on the sign. They'd like to put up signs of their own in their windows, or write a letter to the editor, or post on social media that they are in support of Article II.
But they don't feel safe doing any of that, because they figure if they do they'll be no-caused pretty shortly thereafter and the chances of finding a new apartment are slim.
Maybe someone who has been no-cause evicted but found new housing after months of searching and applying would like to speak out and tell their story – tell you who they are are why they support Just Cause Eviction.
But if they do, they're worried they'll lose the place they're in now, and might think “if I come forward, I'll never be able to rent in this town again.”
Just Cause Eviction – Article II - is sorely needed for our renters. Responsible tenants need protection. JCE protects tenants who pay their rent and follow the rules from arbitrary and retaliatory eviction. Please vote yes on March 7.
Marta Gossage
Brattleboro, March 2