To the editor: The Democrats bring a knife to a gun fight. The Democrats bring a soup ladle to a gun fight. These are two statements often made about the party of Jefferson. Both are dead wrong. The fact is that the Democrats bring marches, posters, and acronyms to a gun fight.
Mitch McConnell plays the Dems like a fiddle while Schumer whines and waves his fist ala Elmer Fudd yelling, “I’ll get you, you wascally wabbit.” McConnell runs his caucus with an iron hand, while Schumer runs his with a limp noodle.
In the past, there have been Dems who have bucked the party and helped to kill projects, but now the party is now dependent upon the conscience of Joe Manchin, senator from West Virginia, to keep hopes alive.
It now appears too evident that the only way Democrats can get anything through the Senate would be to eliminate the filibuster, and Manchin says he is opposed to ending it. Worse yet, he has basically said, “over my dead body.” While claiming to be in favor of voting rights, Manchin asserts that his defense of the filibuster is done in reverence for his mentor, Robert Byrd. He claims that Byrd defended the filibuster as a way to promote cooperation between the parties.
Byrd was an interesting fellow. His political career began with his founding of a Ku Klux Klan chapter in the 40s in his home town. Now, back in those days, joining the Klan was almost a pre-requisite for anyone running for political office in the south. Most of them used their membership only as a bullet point in their resumes. Not so Mister Byrd. He was serious about it as he went on to continue his membership and participate fully with the Klan’s activities, short of cross burning and lynching ...as far as we know. In 1944, he wrote, “I shall never fight in the armed forces with a negro by my side ... Rather, I should die a thousand times, and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt never to rise again than to see this beloved land of ours become degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimens from the wilds.”
If that’s not enough, in 1964, Byrd filibustered for 14 hours to oppose the Civil Rights bill. This is Manchin’s hero.
In later life, Byrd had a “come to Jesus” moment and forsook his racism. He supported desegregation and racial equality. He said that his membership in the Klan was the worst mistake he ever made.
So maybe it's about time Manchin had his “come to Jesus moment” and realizes that the filibuster has not been used to bring about cooperation between the parties, but has been used almost exclusively to deny Americans of color their basic rights, not only as Americans but as human beings.
Bob Fagelson
Brattleboro, June 24