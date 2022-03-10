Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

To the editor: The response letters to the Feb. 22 op-ed piece "War is the answer" have been appropriately critical and outraged. Here's my contribution.

Thank you to the writer who asked, "If war is the answer, what's the question?" Does that sound like someone's harsh Jeopardy game? Okay. Let's play ...

"War is the answer." Question: What is the most horrible act of vengeance a man can wreak upon an innocent neighbor country?

"War is the answer." What will a sociopath tyrant come up with to redeem his pitiful, lonely life?

"War is the answer." What is the cruelest, most obsolete tool in the whole range of international relations?

"War is the answer." What act of naked aggression devastates cities, separates families, and murders men, women, and children for no reason?

"War is the answer." What act is causing the most awful humanitarian crisis of the century?

"War is the answer." What can undo all the good work of fighting a pandemic and uniting the whole world to confront climate change?

"War is the answer." What destroyed Babi Yar, one of the most hallowed Holocaust memorials in Europe?

"War is the answer." What could distract us from the urgent need to confront and disarm the domestic terrorists and would-be autocrats in our midst?

"War is the answer." What could lurch us closer than we've ever been to nuclear destruction?

"War is the answer." What is the biggest threat to intelligent and compassionate life on Earth?

"War is the answer." What can make a grown man, secure in his bed in Vermont, wake up and cry in the middle of the night?

We agree on the answer, I guess. Any more questions?

Peter Gould

Brattleboro, March 2