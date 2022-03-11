To the Editor: I read with amazement and incredulity Paul Belogour’s recent column in the Reformer (“War is the Answer”), in which he outlined a sunny outcome for the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Sunny for the U.S. that is. According to Mr. Belogour, this war will solve most of our problems. We will be the biggest superpower by far in the world again, and years of Russia’s gains will “evaporate in a matter of months.” He does briefly mention the devastating effect the war will have on the rest of Europe, with a flood of refugees from Ukraine and fuel shortages resulting from the sanctions. But no matter, because the U.S. military complex will reap great benefits as NATO countries will need more military hardware to protect themselves from Russia! Wow - time to invest in the military industrial complex!
And the thousands likely to be killed? The decimated homes and infrastructure? No mention of this. A new cold war? Good for the economy.
I fully support President Biden’s response to this terrible threat and hope that Putin is humiliated. May this end soon.
War is not the answer!
Harriet Tepfer
Putney, Feb. 25